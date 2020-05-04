Lincoln Christian School is adding a wrestling program and has hired A.B. Stokes as its first head coach, athletic director Jerry Ricke announced Monday.
The school also hired the husband-and-wife team of Andrew and Cori Baker to assist in the boys and girls basketball programs, respectively.
“We are incredibly thankful to be adding such high-quality staff members to our team,” Ricke said in a news release.
Ricke said LCS has been looking to add a wrestling program for some time.
Stokes spent the past two years as associate head football coach at Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, and was an assistant wrestling coach the past three years at Newton High School.
Newton was eighth in the team standings at the 5A state tournament in Kansas this past winter and Stokes’ freshman son, A.B., was fourth in the 113-pound class.
Stokes has 15 years of experience coaching high school wrestling and has coached seven individual state champions, eight state finalists and 43 state qualifiers.
Prior to Newton, he was head football and track coach and wrestling assistant at Larned (Kansas) for six years (2012-17).
Stokes is a 2002 graduate of Austin High School in Chicago. He and his wife, Tasha, have four children.
Andrew and Cori Baker arrive following a one-year stint at Johnson City, Texas, and were previous head boys and girls coaches, respectively, at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio.
Andrew Baker, who also coached basketball at Metro Christian and guided the Patriots into the state tournament in 2009, joins Lincoln coach Chad Wilkerson's staff and also will head the boys golf team.
Cori Baker will be reunited with Lincoln girls coach Melody Stewart after previously working for her at Bixby. She also will assist in volleyball.