You could fill up a newspaper or argue with friends all night about one of the state’s best football rivalries in the battle for Wagoner County bragging rights between Coweta and Wagoner teams.
All the questions will be answered on Sept. 6 when the 2019 season opens on Coweta’s turf beginning at 7 p.m.
Here are 10 obscure facts you may or may not know about the series that began in 1922.
1. Wagoner won the first two meetings 34-6 in 1922 and 50-0 in 1923. The site of the first game was not known, but the second battle was played at Wagoner.
2. After playing off and on over the years, Coweta posted its first win of its 25 overall in 1974. The Tigers toppled Wagoner 39-6 and won the next two games after that.
3. Coweta has a new coach for the 2019 season in Tim Harper. How have new Coweta coaches fared in their first Wagoner battle? Harold Cagle was a first-year coach in 1976 and beat Wagoner as did Trandy Birch in 2004.
4. Birch holds a high win percentage against Wagoner, too. He coached four years and beat the Bulldogs three times in 2004-05 and 07. However, Cagle is a perfect 1-0 against Wagoner. He won in 1976 and then left for another one of his eight schools he would coach for in his career.
5. The longest Coweta win streak in the series is seven (1998-2005).
6. The longest Wagoner win streak in the series is 16 (which had one tie during that early span) from 1922-67. Again, the two teams did not play every year.
7. Wagoner’s largest margin of victory came in 1938 by a 54-0 score. Ironically, Coweta’s largest win was also a shutout at 56-0 in 2004.
8. The Tigers and Bulldogs have had eight games decided by three or fewer points in the series. The last came in 2018 in a 28-27 win by the Bulldogs in the final seconds.
9. How many Wagoner first-year coaches beat Coweta in their first try? 10: Harold Baker in 1928, Tom Cobb 1933, Cy L. Wilson 1934, “Bom” Bomgardner 1937, Don Riederer 1958, Joe Eldridge 1964, Jesse Page 1967, Bill Dickenson 1984, Jack Gilbreath 1989 and David Rhodes 1993.
10. One of Wagoner’s most famous coaches, A.M. “Cab” Callaway (1943-52), never played Coweta. Current Bulldog coach Dale Condict is 9-3 vs. the Tigers.
One of Coweta’s legendary coaches, Ron McHenry (1981-2003), played Wagoner 24 times. He won on 15 occasions and lost nine.