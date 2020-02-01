Locust Grove demonstrated devastating consistency during the inaugural Wagoner Archery Meet in the Hughes Event Center on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The tradition-rich Pirates swept the Elementary, Middle School and High School team titles from the all-day event.
Locust Grove’s Felicia Thompson and Maddox Parks took home the Top Shot titles in the girls and boys divisions, respectively. Thompson recorded a 293 while Parks hit the target for a 294.
The host team wasn’t left out of the awards, however.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Elementary group, third in the Middle School competition and second in the High School division. Wagoner’s Gage Seger was the top male archer in the Elementary competitors with a 273 total. Teammate Kolby Gardenhire took second.
Seger, who took up the sport two years ago, was on target most of the morning as his score indicates. He also got help from Wagoner Middle School archer Braden Lankford, who served as Seger’s “coach” during the event.
“He keeps me in my mind,” Seger said of Lankford’s help.
The event had a State tournament atmosphere, too. Besides Locust Grove’s excellence, Coweta had some of its archers there, too.
Coweta coach Mike Wilson revealed that the Tiger archers had already qualified for the Grand State, East division meet later in February in the High School and Junior High groups.
The long day came off with only one minor mishap. The Hughes Event fire alarm went off around the 8 a.m. start. The problem was resolved quickly and the meet went on to completion.
“It went extremely well for the first tournament,” said Wagoner archery coach Tonya Smith.
Will there be a second Wagoner event in 2021?
“Yes, definitely,” Smith added.
WAGONER ARCHERY RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Teams: 1, Locust Grove. 2, Wagoner. 3, Skiatook.
Individual Boys: 1, Maddox Parks. Locust Grove. 2, Kolby Chancellor, Salina. 3, Justen Kirby, Locust Grove.
Individual Girls: 1, Felicia Thompson, Locust Grove. 2, Madison Spoonemore, Locust Grove. 3, Sidney Smith, Locust Grove.
Top Shot: Thompson, Locust Grove 293 and Maddox Parks 294.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Teams: 1, Locust Grove. 2, Salina. 3, Wagoner.
Individual Boys: 1, Kane Gardner, Salina. 2, Trenton Trowbridge, Locust Grove. 3, Wyatt Avery, Locust Grove.
Individual Girls: 1, Ashley Bart, Salina. 2, Jerald Ingram, Locust Grove. 3, Callie Chitwood, Salina.
ELEMENTARY
(Wagoner results only)
Teams: 1, Locust Grove. 2, Wagoner.
Individual Boys: 1, Gage Seger, Wagoner. 2, Kolby Gardenhire, Wagoner.