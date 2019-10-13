Coweta Lady Tiger softball battled hard but had no answers for host Durant in the 5A regionals last week. The Lady Tigers lost a defensive struggle 1-0 in the semi-finals before falling 10-4 to the Lady Lions in the finals to finish the 2019 season with an 18-15 record.
Durant won the semi-final game on an unearned run in the top of the fifth inning as they Lady Tigers committed three errors to give their opponent the edge. Coweta left two runners on the bases.
Braedyn Sheofee had the only hit for the Lady Tigers in that game.
In the finals on Friday, Durant methodically score single runs in the first, second and third innings before exploding for five runs in the top of the fourth to post an 8-0 advantage. Coweta scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the Lady Lions added two more in the sixth to advance to the 5A State Tournament.
The telling statistic for the Lady Tigers was committing eight errors, along with allowing two walks, to give Durant lots of scoring opportunities. Seven of the Durant runs were unearned.
Madison Wheat had two doubles and an RBI in the loss.
To open the regional tournament, the Lady Tigers dominated the Ada Lady Cougars 29-3, blasting 22 hits in four-innings of action.
Coweta had eight extra base hits including four hits from Kayley Iott that included a triple and home runs. Bailey Cooper added three hits with a home run and Wheat added two doubles.
Comments from second year Head Coach Desiree Booker were unavailable.
In their final workout of the season early last week at Tiger Field, the Lady Tigers hosted 4A Bristow’s Purple Pirates and came away with a 5-3 win. Coweta scored the final two runs on a walk-off error at second base and an infield ground ball that scored two Lady Tigers.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Tigers got one run and in the bottom of the fifth, first baseman Sheofee blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence to put Coweta up 3-2. She finished with 2 hits, 2 RBI’s and scored 2 runs.
Bristow tied the score in the top of the sixth inning with one run to set the stage for the thrilling finish.
Though they posted the win, the Lady Tigers committed eight errors that allowed all three Purple Pirate runs to cross the plate.
Sheofee was the winning pitcher in relief, going the final two innings. She gave up one hit while striking out batters and walking two. Tarun Robinson went the first 5 innings, allowing just two hits and three unearned runs, while striking out one and walking two.
Bristow left 11 base runners on the bags, leaving the bases loaded twice.
Cooper had two hits in the game while Wheat and Sydney Dill each added a hit for the Lady Tigers.
Coweta finished the regular season 17-13.
Bristow 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3-3-3
Coweta 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 5-5-8
Team Statistics: 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 RBI’s, 1 walk, 6 strike outs, 3 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Sheofee 2 hits w/home run, 2 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; Cooper 2 hits; Wheat 1 hit, 1 run, 1 intentional walk; Madison Hedge 1 run; Dill 1 hit, 1 run; Kayley Iott 1 RBI.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (5.0 inn) 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 strike out, 2 walks; Sheofee (2.0 Inn) 1 hits, 0 runs, 2 strike outs, 1 walk, 11 left on base (twice bases loaded).
5A Regional Results
Coweta 5 11 8 5 x 29-22-0
Ada 1 0 0 2 x 3-4-6
Team Statistics: 22 hits, 29 runs, 27 RBI’s, 8 walks, 0 strike outs, 5 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Iott 4 hits with triple & home run, 4 RBI’s, 4 runs scored; Cooper 3 hits with home run, 4 RBI’s, 3 runs scored, 2 walks; Wheat 3 hits with 2 doubles, 2 RBI’s, 4 runs scored, 1 walk; Oswald 3 hits with double, 4 RBI’s, 3 runs scored; Hedge 3 hits with double, 3 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; Sheofee 2 hits with double, 3 RBI’s, 2 runs scored; Dill 2 hits, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; Austin 1 hit, 2 runs scored; Denton 1 hit, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 walk; Stout 1 run scored, 1 walk; Tiger 2 runs scored, McNamee 2 RBI’s, 1 run scored, 1 walk.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (3.0 inn) 2 hits, 1 earned run, 5 strike outs, 0 walks; Sheofee (1.0 inn) 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 strike outs, 0 walks, 1 home run, 1 left on base.
Durant 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1-5-0
Coweta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1-3
Team Statistics: 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strike outs, 2 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Sheofee 1 hit.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (6.0 inn) 5 hits, 1 unearned run, 2 strike outs, 1 walk, 8 left on base; Tiger (1 inn) 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 strike outs, 0 walks.
Durant 1 1 1 5 0 2 0 10-7-5
Coweta 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 4-5-8
Team Statistics: 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 RBI’s, 5 walks, 9 strike outs, 9 left on base.
Individual Statistics: Wheat 2 doubles, 1 RBI, Cooper 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk; Tiger 1 hit, 1 RBI, Sheofee 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk; Oswald 1 walk; Iott 1 run, 2 walks.
Pitching Statistics: Robinson (3.2 inn) 2 hits, 3 unearned runs, 2 strike outs, 0 walks; Sheofee (1.1 inn) 2 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 strike out, 1 walk; Tiger (2.0 inn) 2 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 strike outs, 1 walk, 4 left on base.