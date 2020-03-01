The Wagoner boys basketball season ended two weeks too soon.
The District champions of coach Zack Ange lost two straight Regional tournament games at Fort Gibson and ended their season at 19-7.
This was the second straight year to win 19 games and go no further than the second round of the Regional consolation bracket.
Ironically, the Bulldogs lost their two opening games of the season and their last two to end it. In between, Wagoner was 19-3.
The Bulldogs entered the Class 4A Regional bracket after a thrilling, come-from-behind District championship over Stilwell. Wagoner lost 62-51 to Fort Gibson in the first round of Regionals and Friday, Feb. 28 dropped a 51-45 decision to Locust Grove.
The Bulldogs had split with Fort Gibson during the season and had beaten Locust Grove twice.
It was a tough 4A playoff pairing for all the teams in the bracket. As one official put it, it was probably the toughest 4A bracket among the four drawn up.
It was also the second straight season for the Bulldogs to win 19 games. Coach Ange’s team had been trying to become the 16th Wagoner team to reach 20 wins in a season.
The last 20-win season came in 2004 at 20-7. The most wins came in 1999 with 26. The 1999 team was the last one to reach a State championship game for the Bulldogs.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Class 4A Regional: Against Fort Gibson in 62-51 loss--Caden Pawpa 19, Jacob Scroggins 14, Corbin Marsey 6, Jack Southern 5, Bristo Love 5, Sawyer Jones 2.
Class 4A Regional: Against Locust Grove in 45-41 loss--Pawpa 19, Jones 7. The other scoring totals were not available.