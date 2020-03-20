Coweta Tiger basketball experienced many bright points throughout the season, but just could not establish consistency. In the 5A Regional Area Consolation Finals, perimeter shooting proved to be the factor that ended the season.
The inside game was dominated by Durant in that season ending battle. Where the Tigers had been surviving the last few weeks, their perimeter shooting was off the mark, spelling the end of the line. A win would have advanced them to the state tournament.
Early in the season, the three pointers were flowing, and the Tigers enjoyed some offensive balance. Unfortunately, that trailed off as the season moved through the last weeks. With a little outside fire power, the Tigers would have advanced.
A bright spot as the season moved into the final weeks was the Coweta defense and the effort the Tigers put forth in slowing opponent scoring. In some games, it proved to be the difference.
“This was my second season in Coweta, and I can honestly say I have started to bleed black and orange. This season had its ups and downs, but these boys were a pleasure to coach,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said. “We had five seniors this year, four of which have been in the program for all four years. Their sacrifice, work ethic and leadership were second to none and they will be sorely missed.”
The Tigers started the year with conference wins on the road at Grove and Skiatook. They dropped two of three games in the Inola Tournament, losing to eventual tournament champion Siloam Springs.
“We finished off the first semester with a great offensive performance and win in our first home game with Glenpool,” Maddux reminded.
The new year opened with a tough road loss at Tahlequah, an eventual State tournament qualifier. The Tigers then took two of three games in the Shrine Classic, including an opening round win versus Dallas HSSAA (Home School). Coweta then dropped a season-high 109 points on McAlester in the third place game.”
“We lost four straight conference games, all of which we squandered a lead late in the fourth quarter. But we finished the regular season strong, winning seven of nine,” the coach said.
The Tigers got a close win over Pryor in the 5A Regional then lost to the Memorial in the championship game.
“Durant was next in the Area tournament, and we chose a bad night to score a season low of 38 points,” Maddux said.
“We finished the year 14-12 but I truly feel like we improved immensely in many areas from my first year,” the coach said. “Our record could have been much better had we closed games earlier in the year. We had a nice group of seniors to go along with underclassmen, so the future definitely looks bright.
“Chandler Wheeler was a steady inside force for us throughout the year. Tyler Arreola made great strides at the point, with Hayden Brewster and Seth Anderson always threats from deep. Juniors Jacob Mills and Tryston Doherty showed great potential and are definitely due to have great senior years next year.
Freshmen Na'Kylan Starks and Mason Ford showed they will be a force for years to come.
Maddux said while the season didn't end quite like everyone wanted, “It's always a coach’s dream to love and enjoy the players that go to battle for him.”
“That's exactly what I had, a group of kids that I will remember forever!” Maddux concluded.
Coweta averaged 58.5 points per game, while opponents averaged 55.8. The Tigers had a 42.7% field goal success, 35.5% from 3-point range and averaged 63.5% at the free throw line. They averaged 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists and 12.8 turnovers a game.
Rebounding totals included 260 offensive and 517 defensive boards for a total of 777. They finished with 336 assists, 332 turnovers, 197 steals and 54 blocked shots.
Wheeler led the Tigers with an 11.2 points per game scoring average and had a 66.7% free throw success. He let in rebounds (155) and blocked shots (23). Arreola led the Tigers in assists (90) and steals (26) and had a 77.2% free throw success. Brewster led the team in three-point baskets (67).
Mills was second in rebounds (138) and blocks (11) and fourth in scoring with 179 points, while averaging 9.9 points per game. He missed eight games with an ankle injury. Doherty finished with 134 points and 64 rebounds.
Freshmen Starks and Ford established a good foundation statistically to grow on. Starks led the Tigers with 46 steals and was second in assists (87) while averaging 8.1 points per game. He was third in scoring with 210 points recorded and recorded 69 rebounds.
Ford was third in steals (24), scored 50 points, and added 34 rebounds and 19 steals to team totals.
Juniors Mills and Doherty, along with Starks and Ford, give the Tigers a base to build on for the 2020-21 campaign.
Tiger Career Statistics
Seniors – Chandler Wheeler 476 points, 310 rebounds, 70 assists, 36 blocks, 25 steals, 11.2 average; Seth Anderson 663 points, 158 3’s, 143 rebounds, 86 assists, 32 steals; Tyler Arreola 312 points, 158 rebounds, 132 assists, 41 steals; Hayden Brewster 445 points, 123 3’s, 133 rebounds, 73 assists, 43 steals.
Juniors – Jacob Mills 288 points, 188 rebounds, 34 assists, 30 steals, 21 blocks; Tryston Doherty 139 points, 64 rebounds, 25 assists, 11 steals, 4 blocks; Landon Hitchcock 32 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, 2 blocks; Jeremiah Hall 13 points, 3-3’s, 1 block, 3 rebounds; Brady Robl 13 points, 2-3’s,, 2 steals, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and Colin Graham 2 points, 1 steal, 4 rebounds.
Sophomore – Tye Lair 26 points, 5-3’s, 6 steals.
Freshmen – Na’Kylan Starks 210 points, 17-3’s, 87 assists, 69 rebounds, 46 steals, 1 block, 8.1 average; Mason Ford 50 points, 5-3’s, 34 rebounds, 19 assists, 24 steals, 1 block.