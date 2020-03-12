Bowfishing participants, fans and supporters will gather Saturday, April 4 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta for the Youth Bowfishing Association’s 13th Annual Banquet and Auction.
The event is by far the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Organizer Randy Woodward said it raises approximately three-fourths of the budget needed to put on the Youth World Bowfishing Championships each June at Fort Gibson Lake in Wagoner.
The summer tournament draws a crowd of hundreds from an eight-state region. There is never a charge to participate and all kids and their families eat free as well.
Woodward said approximately 5,000 pounds of catfish is served every year during the spring banquet and summer tournament.
“We start fishing in November and we are way ahead. The fish are huge this year,” Woodward said, “We’ve caught more fish, which may be because the water isn’t 25 feet high. It’s normal for a change.”
At the banquet, the meal will include fish, hush puppies, brown beans, coleslaw and brownies. Cost is $10 per person for ages 16 and over and $8 per person for ages 5-15. Children ages 4 and under eat free. Tickets are available at the door.
Donor tables are $250 per table pre-paid or $300 at the door. Each donor table will include six meals and $100 in raffle tickets.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at which time bidding will begin on a wide variety of silent auction items. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and a live auction will follow.
First Baptist Coweta is located at 15296 State Hwy. 51.
For more information or to reserve a donor table, call Woodward at 918-5638-0282.