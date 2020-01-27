After a year off, Marlee Medlin has returned to the sport of basketball.
You can find Medlin playing volleyball almost year round for the Lady Bulldogs and her club squad, but the 5-11 junior made a return to basketball.
“I played in middle school and my ninth grade year,” Medlin said of her basketball history. “I took a breather my sophomore year.”
She was motivated to return by her volleyball coaches.
“They talked to me about coming back. So, I took another shot,” Medlin said.
Medlin’s height and wingspan help the Lady Bulldogs defensively. She also provides some offense, too.
“I’m not a big scorer,” Medlin added. “(I get) about six points or so a game.”
Wagoner stands 3-13 following a sixth place finish in the Checotah Crossroads Classic.
The Lady Bulldogs always play hard and do their best, but wins have been difficult to attain.
“We need to slow down for sure,” Medlin offered. “If we slow down and execute, we’ll do a lot better.”
When it comes to basketball, Medlin is the only one in her family that plays this sport. Her three other siblings participate in other athletic ventures.
Older brother Fischer was a State champion wrestler. That experience of growing up with a talented wrestler in the family helped mold Marlee.
“It definitely made us tougher,” Medlin said with a smile.
That toughness translates well to her volleyball skills and guarding someone on the basketball court.
The girls played Tuesday at Catoosa before returning home on Friday, Jan. 31 to face Hilldale.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Stigler on Jan. 25 (66-39 loss): Frankie Clark 9, Megan Hawkins 8, Abby Humphries 8, Kara Bruce 4, Marlee Medlin 4, Toni Coleman 2, Abby Curry 2, Destini Parrish 2.
Against Muldrow JV on Jan. 24 (48-36 win): Coleman 12, Clark 11, Bruce 9, Hawkins 9, Curry 3, Medlin 2, Humphries 2.
Against Keys (Park Hill) on Jan. 23 (54-15 loss): Hawkins 5, Bruce 4, Medlin 3, Parrish 2, Clark 1.