Drumming up support for the Coweta 7th grade football games this fall will be a spirited group of cheerleaders.
Comprising the team are Maci Roberts, Hailey Reddout, Kaylee Deonier, Aiyana Perkins, Adrienne Burke, Taaron McQuade, Ralyn Scarbrough, Daisy Rae, Chloe Archer, Ryleigh Berry, Ireland Dodson, Cookie Curtsinger, Aubree Poplin, Brooklyn White and Tara Sullivan.
Cheerleaders Jaci Miller, Lauren Kallstrom, Lexie Schauffler, Violet Sutton, Celeste Durnal, Felicity Pollardo, Gracie Rains, Brooklyn Chronister, Alexis Shelton, Baiker King and Britney White will provide support for the 8th grade Coweta Tigers.
Team coaches are Shelbie Hayes and Angie Phillips.