Tara Megee harvested a seven-point buck on Sunday, Oct. 27 while hunting just outside of Coweta in Wagoner County with her husband, Dirk. The buck field dressed at 120 pounds.
Megee has enjoyed a lifetime of hunting experiences, and this was her first archery harvest since the age of 12. She nicknamed the buck "Rump Shaker" for his tail shake while he was walking in the woods.
Her involvement in the sport has picked up over the past four or five years now that she has raised her son, who was involved in many sports and other activities during his growing up years.