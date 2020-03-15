The big winner so far in the slow pitch softball season has been Mother Nature.
“The weather’s been tough on us,” said coach Brian Edwards.
The Lady Bulldogs are 1-1 so far. Wagoner lost to Preston 17-1, but defeated Okmulgee 15-5.
“We’re starting to understand the hitting part of the game,” Edwards added. “It (the Preston game) was our first time out. It was a learning experience.”
The second game was much better against Okmulgee. The hitters waited on the pitch and made better connection.
Destini Parrish slammed a two-run home run against Okmulgee.
Wagoner returns to action on March 23 with another road game, this time at Coweta. The Lady Bulldogs don’t play at home until March 31.
The schedule, as every coach knows, is subject to change due to concerns over the coronavirus.