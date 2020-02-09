The largest indoor motocross tour in the country is coming to Tulsa Feb 14-15. Hoosier Arenacross Nationals will bring its Indoor Motorcross Racing and Freestyle Show to the Ford Truck Arena at Expo Square and area resident are invited to attend.
Gates open at 6 p.m. when a track party begins as well. The show begins at 7 p.m.
For Valentine’s Day, all military personnel, veterans and first responders will receive a free general admission ticket for the show with proper ID.
“Tulsa has a strong Arenacross heritage, so it only makes sense to return the most thrilling style of indoor racing to the region,” said series director Jay Reynolds.
Among the many highlights, X-Games star Anthony Murray will bring big tricks with Tulsa’s first front flip of the intermission Freestyle show.
Tickets are $18-$25. Tickets are available at the door, at Tulsa Powersports or at www.hoosierarenacross.com.