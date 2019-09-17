Learning to walk and playing softball nearly happened simultaneously for Kaci Murray.
Murray not only started young, but took to the game instantly. Her six home runs in her career and smart play at third base showcase the game she plays so well.
“Ever since I was 3-years-old, my parents got me into it,” Murray said. “I’ve been on a travel team and been around the game ever since.”
While the year round play has been cut back as Murray’s gotten older, she still plays at a high level.
The junior still keeps her game sharp. She’s worked out with Lauren Chamberlain, who was a top player that recently retired. Outside of Chamberlain, Murray looks up to the softball greats in the Romero sisters, Sydney and Sierra.
While the season has not gone as hoped, Murray is doing her best to improve and have fun. As of Sept. 13, the Lady Bulldogs are 5-11 on the season.
Ironically, some of Murray’s best memories of her three-year high school career have come against the District’s top team in Hilldale.
“From my freshman to sophomore years, we always play well against Hilldale,” said Murray.