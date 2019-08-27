Outside of their parents, coaches can have a big impact on a player’s life.
Wagoner’s new defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach, Ryan Keenom, understands that all too well.
Keenom, who spent seven years at Hilldale High School, played for a high energy coach in college. Keenom played for Northeastern State and Defensive Coordinator Matt Hodgson got the most out of him.
“He brought energy every day,” Keenom recalled. “I took my biggest influence from him.”
Like Hodgson, Keenom is energetic, motivating and players should have no trouble hearing him.
As the defensive coordinator at Hilldale, Keenom helped the Hornets to the State Quarterfinals six out of seven years.
“I got to work with three great coaches,” Keenom said.
The bottom line for Keenom is for players to reach their full potential.
He knows it is not just good coaching staffs that make a difference on the field.
“You have to have great players,” Keenom added. “You have to defend the entire field and goal. And, if you hold a team to 14 points, we’ll win.”
Keenom isn’t a total stranger to the Bulldogs. Defensive back Drew Mills played for Keenom in 7th grade.
Keenom likes the work ethic of Mills and senior Haeden Schoolcraft.
“Haeden’s the first there and last to leave,” Keenom said. “These two seniors will provide leadership.”