The Oklahoma Coaches Association’s board of directors voted Wednesday, May 20 to cancel the annual coaches clinic and All-State games scheduled for Tulsa.
It’s the first time the event, which started in 1935, has been canceled. It was scheduled for July 25-31.
There were multiple reasons why the OCA was forced to cancel, including no where for athletes to stay during the week while taking precautions for COVID-19.
The first All-State game was football in 1938, and the event has only grown since. It will return to Tulsa on July 24-30 next year. OCA officials also signed an agreement to have its 2022 clinic in Tulsa, as well.
The OCA will purchase All-State rings for all of the athletes, and forms will be mailed to each athlete to be able to receive them.