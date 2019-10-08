The Okay girls volleyball team has drawn Chisholm as its first-round opponent in the Class 3A State tournament set to begin on Friday at Shawnee High School.
Okay plays at 11:45 a.m.
Here are the rest of the pairings.
3A State volleyball
All games at Shawnee High School
FRIDAY
Metro Christian vs. Cement, 10 a.m.; Okay vs. Chisholm, 11:45 a.m.; Oklahoma Bible vs. Heritage Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Westville, 3:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Metro/Cement winner vs. Okay/Chisholm winner, 9 p.m.; OBA/Heritage Hall winner vs. Westville/Oklahoma Union winner, 10:45 p.m.; championship, 4:30 p.m.