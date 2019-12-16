2019-12-18 wcat-okay girls second

The Okay Lady Mustangs lost an exciting game to Keys (Park Hill) during Saturday night’s championship battle in the Haskell Invitational. The team finished runner-up and had Mustang Shayni Green make the All-Tournament team.

