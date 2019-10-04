OKAY — Okay coach Andrea Collins, who played for the Lady Mustangs’ only State championship volleyball team in 1997, will now take her team to the State tournament after winning the Class 3A Regional tournament over Tahlequah Sequoyah, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19 on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Okay (18-10) was in command most of the match. Sequoyah (14-15) never led until getting the first two points of the third set and again at 6-5.
The two teams seem to have knack for playing close games. Okay outlasted the Indians in five sets earlier in the season.
Okay’s Shayni Green led her team with 12 kills and 37 digs.
This will be Okay’s first trip to State since 2016.