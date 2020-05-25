Okay High School played 8-man and 11-man football from 1998-2009. During those 12 years, the team reached the playoffs twice.
However, when you look at the bare numbers alone it should come as no surprise that the 2003 squad of coach Brian Kirkhart was the best team in Mustangs’ history.
Not only was the 2003 season the only winning one with a 6-5 record, but was the best scoring offense (31.5 points a game) and the second best defense (giving up 30.8 points a game).
By sheer numbers, Okay’s 2003 team holds the gold standard as the best overall.
Coach Kirkhart had a good run in his four-year tenure. He took the only two Okay teams to the playoffs in 2002 and 03.
In 2003, Okay scored its highest one-game point total, too. The Mustangs tallied 66 against Cave Springs to add to the squad’s best season.
The overall best teams in the “by the numbers list” came from 2002-04 and were coached by Kirkhart.
The only season Okay scored more points than they gave up on average was 2003. It was in the positive by just under a point per game (0.7). The 2004 Mustangs gave up 5.9 points on average more than they scored and 7.7 in 2002 more than they tallied.