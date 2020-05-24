Tyson Orton reeled in a 76-pound Flathead catfish from the Verdigris River to achieve his personal best catch on April 25.
Orton, son of Central Intermediate School principal Suzie Orton, used a 15-foot Lemon Glass Rod with an ABU Garcia reel and a 30-pound test line to capture the prize.
Orton beat his old record by a whopping 22 pounds. The cat was caught early in the morning, but was not weighed until 13 hours later.
The fish was kept alive in an aerated tank and later released back into the water alive and well.