Jesse Page coached football back in the day when Wagoner played Bixby, Jenks, Owasso, Claremore and Tahlequah on a regular basis.
Page still found a way to compete with those teams. His 1968 Bulldog team won the District crown and advanced to the playoffs. Wagoner also finished second twice in District twice during his tenure.
Page compiled a 40-32 record during his seven years at the helm. But, as his nomination stated, “He was tough, but fair. He knew how to push his players and get the best out of them.”
Page was a popular educator and coach and will be part of the third Wagoner Athletic Hall of Fame class on March 28. The induction ceremony is set for 6 p.m. in the Hughes Event Center.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from the Locker Room, Wagoner High School’s athletic office and Oklahoma Graphx.
Page was on the Enid High School staff after college when the Plainsmen won three straight State football titles in 1964-66.
He was a member of the 1958 NAIA National Championship team from Northeastern State. Page was also selected to coach the 1972 All-State football team.
After leaving coaching, Page was the “voice” of the Wagoner Bulldogs from 1983-97.
“He loved being in the Press Box again and being associated with the Bulldogs’ football program,” the nomination from his children, Joy Essary, Brent Page and Jon Page stated.
Page did a lot for the community as a State Farm Insurance agent to serving as a deacon and in the choir at First Baptist Church. He was a cook at the Men’s Prayer Breakfast, member of the Wagoner Rotary Club, Wagoner Chamber of Commerce, Wagoner Booster Club and Oklahoma National Guard.
Page attended Wagoner Public Schools from 1st Grade to high school graduation in 1955.
He lettered in football, basketball and track.
In 1954, Page was selected Homecoming King and crowned his high school sweetheart, Betty Whitekiller, on the newly opened W.L. Odom Field.
Page lived long enough to see Wagoner win the State football championship in 2011 and 2014. His condition did not allow him to see the 2015 title game and passed in March 2016 before another Bulldog State crown was won.