PRYOR -- Pryor quarterback Trapper Gilstrap set the perfect passing trap for Wagoner and snared a wild 42-41 high school football victory over the Bulldogs in a non-district contest before 2,000 on Friday night.
Gilstrap passed for 381 yards with four touchdowns. Wide receiver Garrett Mitchell caught all four TD passes that measured 85, 70, 10 and 73 yards.
The victory was Pryor’s first over Wagoner since 2014 and the second since 2004.
Two key plays hurt the Bulldogs’ second-half rally when they trailed at halftime 28-21.
The first was when Wagoner was flagged for roughing the punter, who was kicking almost in his own end zone. The other was a missed extra point on the Bulldogs’ last score that went wide right.
Still, Wagoner did have some positives.
Braden Drake came up with a timely fumble recovery as Pryor drove deep into Wagoner territory. Drake came up with the ball at the Bulldog 15 with 5:05 left in the game to give his team one last attempt at victory.
The drive, however, was halted on fourth down when Pryor intercepted a Sawyer Jones pass with 1:04 remaining. Pryor then ran out of the clock for the win.
“It was tough out there. It was a tough loss,” Drake said. “We tried to play better in the first half….”
Drake did not finish his answer as the disappointment of the game left him, like many on his team, speechless.
“They outplayed us in every aspect of the game,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict told the team. “We didn’t come to play tonight.”
Condict told the team since the game was non-district it didn’t hurt in the quest for another District 4A-3 crown. The coach also said there was still time to fix things before those all-important District contests begin on Sept. 27.
Drake, Haeden Schoolcraft, Trey Gause and Isaac Smith all had good games on defense for Wagoner. Drake had 9 tackles and that big fumble recovery. Gause led all Bulldogs with 13 tackles, followed by Schoolcraft with 12 and Smith with 10.
Drake led Wagoner in rushing with 109 yards on 23 carries and 2 TDs. He had TD runs of 50 and 2 yards.
Quarterback Sawyer Jones threw for 137 yards and hit 13 of 24 pass attempts with 2 interceptions.
Running back Chochee Watson rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries and 2 TDs. Watson’s TD runs were 6 and 3 yards. Teammate Drew Mills got Wagoner’s first score on a 51-yard TD run.
Overall, the Bulldogs had 303 yards total offense to the Tigers’ 495 yards.
Wagoner plays its first home game of the season on Sept. 20 when it faces Fort Gibson in the last non-District game of the season. Game time is 7 p.m.
PRYOR 42, WAGONER 41
Wagoner 14 7 14 6 -- 41
Pryor 12 16 14 0 -- 42
W: Drew Mills 51 run (Jaden Snyder kick)
P: Garrett Mitchell 85 pass from Trapper Gilstrap (pass failed)
P: Gilstrap 3 run (kick failed)
W: Braden Drake 2 run (Snyder kick)
P: Mitchell 70 pass from Gilstrap (Gilstrap run)
P: Mitchell 10 pass from Gilstrap (run good)
W: Jones 1 run (Snyder kick)
P: Mitchell 73 pass from Gilstrap (pass failed)
W: Chochee Watson 6 run (Snyder kick)
W: Drake 50 run (Snyder kick)
P: Jacob Wood 9 run (Bobby Belew pass from Gilstrap)
W: Watson 3 run (kick failed)