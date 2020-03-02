A Coweta sophomore has come home from the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships with a second place silver medal around his neck.
Caleb Phillips (285) wrestled Whitney Azlin of Edison Prep in the 5A heavyweight finals after winning his first two tournament matches at the Jim Norick Arena on Friday. He won by fall in 0:55 over Elias Soliz of Altus in the quarterfinals and over Talon Phillips of MacArthur in the semifinals to advance.
With the eyes of thousands of wrestling fans focused on their 5A match, Phillips gave it everything he had in the championship match before losing a tough 5-3 decision to Azlin.
“We wrestled Azlin three times this year, but it was close every time,” Coach Ashton Cooper said. “He’s a good kid and moves well. We wrestled him tough, no one in the arena could say we didn’t. Sometimes at the end of the day it’s just not your day.”
“All four placers were from the east side, so we had the tougher regional and the tougher road,” the coach continued. “Caleb wrestled his butt off this weekend. He’s easy to coach, and with 67 wins already as a sophomore, that puts him up there with the likes of Bennett Moudy, Talon Borror and Bear Hughes – the best we’ve had.”
Phillips, a sophomore, boasts a 67-24 record. He is a two-time state placer and has won both Mid-America National All-American and Kansas City Stampede All-American honors.
He will be back for more next season.
For three Tiger grapplers, their season ended Saturday morning in the consolation semi-finals as they tried to battle their way back through the bracket.
Bronson Burcham (132) won a 4-3 decision over Jose Centeno of Altus in the quarterfinals before dropping a 12-1 major decision to Caleb Tanner of Collinsville in the semifinals.
In Saturday’s consolation semifinals, he lost a 7-2 decision to Cody Francis of Skiatook.
“Bronson lost to a four-time state champion and a state runner-up. It doesn’t get much tougher than that. He wrestled well,” Cooper said. “Bronson started in the ninth grade and twice he’s been to the medals round.”
Cole Stevens (152) won a 12-1 major decision over Nathan Hudson of Duncan in the quarterfinals before dropping a 5-1 decision to Kolten Allphin of Collinsville in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, he lost by fall to Mason Watts of Glenpool in 4:42.
“Cole beat the two seed from the other side, and then lost to the eventual state runner-up,” Cooper noted. “The back side just had a tough match with a kid that’s seen the big dance before and we hadn’t.”
Coweta’s coach said he had more coaches compliment him on Burcham and Stevens for their grit and attitude.
“They’ve been wrestling for three years and are extremely coachable. Their time is coming,” he assured.
Gage Hamm (170) lost by fall in 1:40 to Nathan Atwood of Lawton MacArthur in the quarterfinals before winning a 10-4 decision over Jacob Law of El Reno in round one on the consolation side.
In the consolation semifinals, he lost by fall to Bo Hardy of Piedmont in 3:11.
“Gage had the toughest bracket in the state. Everyone who wrestled was a state placer at some point in his career and we took down a kid who placed third last year,” Cooper said. “He had a great tournament. You have to be on your game for all three matches.”
Cooper reminded that all four Tigers who qualified for State will be coming back.
“We competed, and you can’t ask for more as a coach. We left it out there,” Cooper said. “Our motto is ‘Full Send’, give 100 percent. Leave it out there and do it the Coweta way. If it doesn’t turn out to be enough, it’s fine. We’ll keep building, improving and moving forward.
“We knew it would be a rebuilding year, but they battled all year long. I couldn’t have been prouder of the way they finished. It was small measurable goals throughout the year and we will build on them as we go forward.”
The coach noted there are a couple of other kids on the squad who have a chance to do something special.
“We have nothing to be disappointed about,” he assured. “I’ve grown more as a coach this year than ever before. They’re hungry and we’re hungry. We’ll be back.”