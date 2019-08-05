MUSKOGEE — The Porter High School quarterback’s dad, Jack Tramel, was a big Bo Jackson fan.
As Jackson excelled in professional baseball and football, it stuck with Tramel in a profound way. He filed away the thought of honoring one of the greatest two sport, pro athletes.
Fast forward about six years after Jackson’s last pro baseball game. Tramel welcomed a son into the world and sure enough, Jackson’s memory was honored.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Porter High quarterback Bo Jackson Tramel.
The quarterback was part of a group of four Pirates with coach Prentice Joseph participating in the annual Bravado football preview on Thursday, Aug. 1. The preview was broadcast on Facebook and featured many area teams, including members of the Wagoner Bulldogs.
“I’ve seen film of him,” quarterback Tramel said of his namesake.
It was obvious from the start that quarterback Tramel would rather talk about Pirate football than discuss his name.
“We’ve got some work to do,” Tramel said. “We’ve got to get our offense and defense headed up.”
Porter went 3-7 last season. Tramel, along with wide receiver Claude Sheppard, guard Isaac Wood and wide receiver Jackson Cole, want to build on last year.
“Our guys had a good spring and summer and are getting better on their own,” Coach Joseph said. “We’ve worked with a chip on our shoulder. We don’t want the same season as last.”
Porter last made the playoffs in 2017 and the last and only time to win a district championship was in 2009. One of the team goals is to win a second round playoff game, something the Pirates have not accomplished in their history.
“We want to leave a (winning) legacy,” Wood said.
“We saw what to do and what not to do (last year),” Joseph added. “These kids want it and not just by words, but by action.”
For Tramel, who was District A-8 Newcomer of the Year in 2018, the biggest adjustment he will make was simple to state. “Reading defenses,” he said.
Like Bo Jackson, Tramel wants his play to speak louder than any words.