The Porter Lady Pirates lost for the first time this season during the semifinals of the Wagoner Soccer Tournament on Thursday, March 12.
The Lady Pirates, now 4-1, reached the semifinals of the Wagoner event with 2-0 win over Atoka before a 3-0 loss to McAlester. Goals against Atoka were scored by Honey Jenkins and Natalie Perry-Hunter.
The tournament was halted after one day due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Porter began the season with a 3-0 win at Cushing and followed that with another road win at Drumright by a 2-0 count.
The Lady Pirates played their first home contest on March 10 against a good Mannford club. Porter posted a 2-1 win against Mannford.
The team of coach Chris Sherwood took the Spring Break off and will return to action on March 24 at Keys (Park Hill) to open District competition. On March 27, Porter plays host to Stilwell’s JV team.
The schedule is based on no further delays due to the coronavirus.