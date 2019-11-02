Hannah Jenkins, 14, of Porter, harvested her first doe antelope during a once-in-a-lifetime Antelope Hunt in Cimarron County, Oklahoma.
Jenkins and her dad, Jerry, were in the field all weekend working hard to make it a successful hunt.
"I told Hannah we had to leave to head home by noon on Sunday, and at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, she finally got one!" Jerry Jenkins said. "There was nothing out there for the doe antelope to hide behind besides cacti. She made one incredible shot at 300 yards and dropped her straight in her tracks."
The young sharp shooter used a 6.8 AR rifle on the hunt.
Her proud mom is Vanessa Jenkins.