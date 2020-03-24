As the precautionary instructions for the COVID-19 virus seem to change daily, so has the Wagoner High School baseball schedule.
Coach Benny Nail’s team was looking to compete in some tournament games in Ketchum. However, approval from the week before was changed when information on the need to keep small groups from congregating was announced.
So, it’s another week of no playing time from virus concerns during a season that was already delayed by rain outs. Even organized practices were not allowed.
What’s a player to do?
Sophomore Hayden Stevens has his own workout space right at home.
“I am very fortunate to have a detached garage that’s a batting cage,” Stevens said.
Hayden’s dad, Jordan, transformed part of their home for baseball. Stevens plays only baseball and sharpens his game with a portable pitching mound and batting cage.
“My dad is my biggest supporter,” Stevens added.
Joining Stevens at times is senior Haeden Schoolcraft.
“Haeden has put in so much work and is a great guy,” Stevens added. “It’s definitely tough on the seniors to have their last year taken away from them (due to COVID-19 concerns).”
Another teammate, Bristo Love, has been working out in a different way. He has spent most the spring break helping people move.
The baseball Bulldogs hope to get back on the field after April 6.