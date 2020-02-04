With the recent announcement that The Woods Golf Course in Coweta is closing, it seemed it was the right time to revisit the state of the Sequoyah State Park golf links situation.
Last week, Park Manager Tony Presley gave an update on the course that seems to flood every time during torrential rains and the flood gates remain closed.
Presley welcomed the Coweta High School golf teams to come out to the course should they need a new practice facility. Presley added that the only open part of the course is the back nine as the front nine is still suffering from the spring flood of 2019.
“We don’t have a drainage issue, but a flooding issue,” Presley said.
The Sequoyah course had been under consideration to be closed permanently, but the State Tourism Department has said that is just an idea and not a firm plan.
Still, Presley knows what would go a long way to help the troubled course.
“We need more people to come out (and play),” Presley added.
There may come a day when the course may have to be re-done into a 9-hole only test due to the constant flooding.
For now, the Sequoyah State Park golf course is open on days when the weather permits.