Chochee Watson is a junior running back on offense and defensive end on defense for the Wagoner Bulldogs.
Everyone knows what he can do the football field, but here are some facts about the person in this Q&A with the Wagoner County-American Tribune.
What is your real first name?
Cotchchochee.
What is the origin of that name?
Cherokee Indian.
What is your favorite food?
Burgers!
What is your favorite music?
RAP.
What is your favorite movie?
Planet of the Apes.
What is your favorite NFL team?
Giants.
Why the N.Y. Giants?
(Running back) Saquon Barkley.
What was your favorite game last year?
It was versus Coweta.
What are your future goals?
Go to college and try to make it big somewhere.
What is your height and weight right now?
I’m 205 pounds and 5-foot-8.
If you had a choice of one side of a ball to play would it be offense or defense?
I love offense.
Why is your junior class so successful, still together and playing outstanding football?
We’ve worked hard since 7th grade…and it has paid off.
What are your goals for this season?
Do great and make it to the playoffs, but take it one game at a time.