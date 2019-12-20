Coweta Head Volleyball Coach Tony Ramos has been chosen to coach the Large East All-State game scheduled during Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Week activities July 21-31 in the Tulsa area.
Senior Lady Tiger setter Heather Stiles will be competing for the Large East in that contest.
Ramos has completed three years as head coach of the Lady Tigers, with the past two seasons culminating in the 5A State Tournament. Two years ago, Coweta advanced to the Final Four before losing to eventual state champion Tulsa Kelley.
His career record is 92-31 and he was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year in 2018. The Lady Tigers have won five straight Metro Lakes Conference championships as well.