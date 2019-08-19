Porter’s Pirates showed why they should be a team to watch in Class A after handing 4A’s Wagoner a 9-1 defeat on Thursday, Aug. 15 in a game at Wagoner.
The Pirates, now 7-1, are capable of scoring runs in bunches. Porter broke open a close game with the Lady Bulldogs with a six-run, fifth-inning to put the game away.
Not only did the Pirates flex their offensive muscle, but turned a triple play to take Wagoner out of a potentially good inning.
With runners on first and second, Porter first baseman Madison Barnett caught a line drive and quickly touched first base. The senior then wheeled and threw to shortstop Hallee Boyd, who was covering second base.
“I caught it and I thought we had two outs (already),” Barnett said with a grin. “That’s my first triple play.”
Porter got good pitching from Bailey Webb, who has a delivery style that has to be seen. The unusual delivery makes it imperative to see where the ball will travel to home plate.
This was only Wagoner’s third game of the season, but it was the home opener. The Lady Bulldogs stand 1-2 on the young season.
There were bright spots during the loss, however.
Wagoner shortstop Chloe Schilling accounted for all three first-inning outs on defense. She turned a double play and had a line drive out.
Centerfielder Caitlyn Henson made a running catch in left centerfield and another catch in deep center for outs.
When asked if she’s feeling more comfortable in center, she explained.
“You’re right (I am),” Henson said. “I’ve been practicing attacking the ball. Last year, I played (the outfield) defensively.”
Henson also got a hit in the game and knows it is still very early in the 4A season for Wagoner.
“We’re just missing routine plays that need to be made,” Henson added on things to improve on.
The Lady Bulldogs had a Tuesday game scheduled at Hilldale before going to the Okmulgee Tournament Aug. 22-24.