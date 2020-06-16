Some 30 years ago, Billy Parker started a bass tournament at Fort Gibson Lake as a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. About 10 years later, the event was turned over to his long-time friend and supporter, Cyrina Lang, and it became a fundraiser for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, July 25th, the 20th annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament will take place at Taylor Ferry North near Pelican Point Marina.
Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said the tourney usually draws 70-80 two-angler teams. This year, however, the number may very well grow.
“We anticipate a big crowd this year because of the lack of fishing tournaments due to the pandemic,” Mallett explained. “Our tournament is the only one scheduled for July 25 that we know of, and usually there are several others. The anglers are ready to fish!”
In 2019, the Lucky 13 tournament paid out $11,000 to just the winners. Also up for grabs is $2,000 in random cash prizes and the possibility of winning $13,000 in a match weight contest.
The match weight contest is where the names of two anglers are drawn from a bucket. If the weight they bring in matches the weight in a sealed envelope, they receive the cash prize.
“There’s a broad chance to win, but it’s possible. It’s like playing the lottery,” Mallett explained.
Door prizes have yet to be determined, yet organizers remind an angler doesn’t even have to catch a fish in the tournament to win money.
For $20 extra, anglers can put their name in a side pot and the highest finisher in the tournament who bought in wins the pot.
John Thomas and Brett Brumnett won the 2019 Lucky 13 Bass Tournament. Their take-home cash was $2,260 — $1,500 for first place plus $760 for the side pot.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five teams, and the 13th place team will take home $1,300. There is a cash prize for big bass honors as well.
“This tournament is fun, and all of the fishermen and women say that too. Everyone seems to have a good time,” Mallett said. “Hopefully it will be hot the next several weeks to bring the lake levels down.”
According to Mallett, the Lucky 13 Bass Tournament is a definite contributor to the local Wagoner economy.
“Teams will probably come into town and eat afterwards, buy their gas here and stop at the bait shop or Walmart to get their bait and tackle if they don’t already have it,” she noted. “We have a lot of people come from out of town. Last year someone from Lawton saw our tournament on Facebook and drove across the state to participate.”
Mallett admits it is fun to watch anglers when they bring in their catch with excitement.
“The prizes, the vibe, the energy … it’s fun, upbeat and exciting!” she exclaimed. “This will be our first event of the year, so I’m very excited!”
The Wagoner Fire Department will be cooking hamburgers for participants and taking donations for their efforts.
To enter the 20th Annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, go to www.fishlucky13.com or call the Wagoner Chamber at 918-485-3414. Entry fee is $150 per two angler team.
Online registration cutoff is July 23 at 8 p.m. All early-bird registrants will be entered into a special prize drawing.
An optional in-person registration is planned Friday, July 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Baitmasters Outdoors in Wagoner. Signups will be taken at the ramp up to 7 a.m. on tournament day.