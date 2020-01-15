OOLOGAH -- The Wagoner boys basketball team finished runner-up in its second straight tournament this season when Tulsa Rogers knocked off the Bulldogs 81-62 in the delayed championship final of the Oologah Tournament on Monday, Jan. 13.
The game was originally set for Saturday, but due to winter weather concerns all tournament game swere postponed to Monday.
Wagoner also finished second in the December Haskell Invitational.
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Tulsa Cascia Hall, 48-26 in the consolation championship.
The teams play again on Friday at home against Fort Gibson. The girls play at 6:30 p.m. while the boys will follow at 8.