Callie Rucker of Coweta has been named to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Academic Honor Roll for academic excellence at Northeastern State University. She maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average to earn the honor.
Rucker, a redshirt freshman, plays forward for the RiverHawks women's soccer team. She transferred to the program in 2018 from Louisiana Tech.
Her on field season statistics to as of Nov. 14 include 19 games played, 28 shots on goals, two goals and two assists.
While at Coweta High School, Rucker played varsity soccer and competed with the track and field team. She earned 5A All-District soccer honors as a freshman and sophomore, recording a combined 31 goals and 10 assists. The Lady Tigers were ranked fourth in the state in 2016.
Rucker was unable to play her junior and senior seasons due to knee injuries.
She is a member of the TSC Hurricane 2000 squad that was crowned state champion and earned a number one ranking in Oklahoma.
Rucker is the daughter of Bill Rucker and Wendy Rucker.