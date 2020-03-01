Facing the fact that Wagoner’s Lady Bulldogs needed to win six games in a row through Regional and Area action to reach the State tournament appeared to be a tall order.
Coach Randi Pawpa’s team fell to a tough Sallisaw team 60-23 to end Wagoner’s basketball season.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 3-22 for the year.
While it is always an uphill battle to win five or six games in Regional and Area brackets, Wagoner has done it twice.
In 2011, the Lady Bulldogs won five in a row to advance to State.
The 2009 team went one better and won six in a row after losing the opening game in District action. If that wasn’t enough, the squad went four overtimes against Sallisaw in the game that decided the State qualifier.
So, history was on Wagoner’s side, but it was not meant to be.
It has been a tough few years for the Lady Bulldog program. The last winning season came in 2011. The last two times Wagoner has won 20 or more games came in 1993 and 2011.
The girls have been to State three times, but have never won a game.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
4A Regional against Sallisaw in 60-23 loss: Megan Hawkins 8, Kyky Swanson 7, Abby Curry 4, Frankie Clark 2, Toni Coleman 2.