Little Saylor Medlin enjoys being hoisted up by the Wagoner High School cheerleaders during a break in basketballs games in the Hughes Event Center recently. Rumor has it she wants to be a future Bulldog cheerleader and did well in this audition.
Saylor Medlin gets cheerleading tryout
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
