Little Saylor Medlin enjoys being hoisted up by the Wagoner High School cheerleaders during a break in basketball games in the Hughes Event Center recently. Rumor has it she wants to be a future Bulldog cheerleader and did well in this audition. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

