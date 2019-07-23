Former Wagoner softball third baseman Morgan Schilling was recently selected to the elite NJCAA Academic First Team as a Labette, Kan., player.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Please support local journalism by becoming a digital subscriber or adding digital to your newspaper subscription.
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS