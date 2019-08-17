With the start of official full-pad practice, Coweta Tiger Football 2019 is rapidly moving toward the Sept. 7 Highway 51 showdown with the rival Wagoner Bulldogs at Tiger Field. Before then, the Tigers have two scrimmage sessions set.
On Friday, Aug. 23 the Tigers will travel to Broken Arrow Stadium to scrimmage Choctaw in a night of multi-team football action. The scrimmages should start about 6 p.m. and continue through the evening.
The Tigers will travel to Collinsville on Aug. 30 for the final tune-up for Wagoner against the District 5A-4 powerhouse Cardinals in what could very easily turn out to be a playoff preview possibility. That scrimmage is also expected to begin about 6 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.