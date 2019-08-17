Scrimmage

Giving fans a quick preview of the season ahead, the Coweta Tigers held a short intra-squad scrimmage following Picture Day activities Friday evening. Players were excited to finally put on the pads and see some action. The season opener is just over two weeks away at Tiger Field against the Wagoner Bulldogs. CLAY ALLEN/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

With the start of official full-pad practice, Coweta Tiger Football 2019 is rapidly moving toward the Sept. 7 Highway 51 showdown with the rival Wagoner Bulldogs at Tiger Field. Before then, the Tigers have two scrimmage sessions set.

On Friday, Aug. 23 the Tigers will travel to Broken Arrow Stadium to scrimmage Choctaw in a night of multi-team football action. The scrimmages should start about 6 p.m. and continue through the evening.

The Tigers will travel to Collinsville on Aug. 30 for the final tune-up for Wagoner against the District 5A-4 powerhouse Cardinals in what could very easily turn out to be a playoff preview possibility. That scrimmage is also expected to begin about 6 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

Tags

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism.