When the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs open their 2020 tennis season this week, they are doing so with a mix of both experienced players and some new young faces.
The team will be led by Coach Judy Penner, who is coming off a successful 2019 campaign that ended with representing Wagoner as coach for the All-State East Tennis Teams, both boys and girls.
“I am really excited about this season,” Penner admitted as her Lady Bulldogs worked through a practice session at Maple Park last week. “I love this sport and want to continue building it. We have new faces, and I’m excited to see who steps into a leadership role and who will take those three varsity spots we have open.
“It may take us a few tournaments at the beginning of the season to figure out a good combination to fill our doubles spots.”
Graduating last year were veteran players Alyssa Armstrong, Katie Roberts and Shelby Nolan.
Returning to the team for 2020 are senior Micah Bruce in No. 1 singles, State qualifier Britley Butler in No. 2 singles and State qualifier Marlee Medlin. Penner will look to those three to provide leadership for her young team.
Also vying for varsity playing time will be Presley Miller, senior Demi Demetrick, Kelsey Farmer, Shelby Russell and senior Rachael Johnson.
Penner said she has enough girls to field two full teams, so she is looking to add some junior varsity matches to the schedule.
One thing is for certain – the girls are eager to play.
“We practice on Monday, but the girls are staying late, coming back at night and coming up on the weekends to play on their own,” she noted. “Britley is taking lessons and a couple of other players are looking into some private lessons as well.”
That extra time is needed as there are only two courts for both the boys and girls to practice on. Penner calls the challenge “a good life lesson.”
“We only have two courts, but we can still succeed. You do not have to have a perfect set up to succeed in life,” she said. “I tell the girls if you work hard and have determination, you can make it happen.”
The Lady Bulldogs are living proof of that. The program has taken 11 of 12 players to State in each of the last two years.
“That is something to be very proud of for a community and sport,” Penner admitted. “I am motivated to get my team ready and see them have success!”
The Lady Bulldogs played Victory Christian on March 9 and in the Pryor Tournament on March 10.