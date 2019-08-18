Coweta Volleyball opened the season out-of-state, competing in the Dennison, Tex. Tournament over the weekend. The Lady Tigers finished fourth, with senior Linzy Dill selected to the All-Tournament team.
Coweta finished 3-3 in the tournament overall.
“We played two really good teams in Melissa and Frisco Leader Prep. Heather Stiles was hit in the head, but hopefully it is not anything serious,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said Saturday.
The Lady Tigers opened against Melissa, losing 0-2 with set scores of 18-25, 21-25.
Next came Valley View, with the Lady Tigers getting a 2-0 win with scores of 25-18, 25-21.
Coweta defeated Frisco Leadership Prep 2-0. Set scores were 25-14, 25-19.
Van Alstyne was Coweta's fourth opponent. The Lady Tigers fell 0-2 with scores of 17-25, 19-25.
North Lamar handed them the ladies their third loss 0-2. Set scores were 13-25, 22-25.
Completing play against Bells High School, Coweta won 2-1, recording set scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-21.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Thursday, Aug. 22, hosting Tulsa East Central for their 2019 home opener at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 27 they will host Tulsa Victory Christian at the Coweta Intermediate High Gym.