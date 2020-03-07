Coweta Tiger basketball ended its season Friday night in the 5A Area Tournament at Sapulpa on a rather disappointing note. The Durant Lions advanced with a 41-38 victory with the Tigers scoring their lowest total of the season by nine points.
From the start, the Tigers struggled to compete at a high level and were overpowered under the baskets. Durant’s Jaxson Ingram controlled the inside and finished with a game high 22 points for the Lions.
Coweta took a 25-19 lead to open the third period with an eight-point run.
Never more than two or three points behind, the Tigers had the largest lead of the game, 25-19, early in the third quarter. They just could not really get their scoring going when it was needed the most.
Durant quickly regained control to lead 28-27 at the end of the third period.
To open the fourth, the Tigers went back up on a basket by Jacob Mills and tied the score 31-31 on a pair of free throws by Mills. From that point on it was just too little, too late for the Tigers. Mills led the Tigers with 12 points.
Coweta had trouble hitting anything from the perimeter throughout the game. The Tigers finally got three-pointers from Tyler Arreola (:43.1) and Mason Ford (:19.4) to give them a chance to win the ball game. Missed free throws and a desperation three point shot at the end missed the hoop, spelling defeat.
“We didn’t come ready to play, it seemed like we were playing in mud,” Coach Brandon Maddux said after the game. “We did not hit from the perimeter. They made the plays and we didn’t. Inside #20 (Jaxson Ingram) was dominant.”
Also scoring in the game were Na’Kylan Starks with 9, Arreola 7, Hayden Brewster 5, Seth Anderson 3 and Chandler Wheeler 2.
When asked about the outlook for next season, a disappointed Maddux replied, “I will worry about that next year. Now I need to know what to say to these guys.”
Durant went on to face Tahlequah for a chance to advance to the 5A State Tournament.
Scoring by Quarters
Coweta 7 – 10 – 10 – 11 = 38
Durant 10 – 9 – 9 – 13 = 41