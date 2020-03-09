The tennis courts in Wagoner’s Maple Park are filled to capacity as the 2020 season is officially open for Wagoner High School tennis teams.
Bulldog tennis coach Corey Tipton said his program only lost one senior to graduation last year. Ten athletes have come out for this year’s team, and all have solid playing experience.
Four have come over from the WHS wrestling program where they experienced tremendous success at the local, regional and state levels.
“We are doing better and I expect them to be a lot better than they are right now,” Tipton said, noting practices began in late February. “The kids are out here on the courts a lot and are playing on their own time because they like the sport. I am ready and excited for the season!”
Kaine Freeny is the lone senior on the team. He competed last season in the No. 2 singles position. Returner Matt Gaither played No. 1 singles in 2019.
Braden Drake and Logan Sterling, who played No. 1 doubles last season, return for their junior years as do No. 2 doubles teammates Collin Condict and Kaden Charboneau.
Each of these players qualified for State last season.
Rounding out the roster and competing for spots are Caleb Rowan, Austin Carter, Gage Eaton and freshman Bryson Sisco.
“They are all in pretty good shape. It will be interesting to see how much we have improved since last year,” Tipton said. “We have some athletic kids who are naturally competitive and they want to win. Many play football basketball and wrestling and their desire to win carries over.
“We have some good athletes. I would like about four more courts for our program.”
Tipton said he will look to Charboneau, Drake and Condict to provide leadership for the team, citing their maturity, level heads and ultra-competitive nature.
The Bulldog tennis team opens the season Monday, March 9 against Victory Christian and will play in the Pryor Tournament on Thursday, March 12.