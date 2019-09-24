A first-inning run off a fielder’s choice play was all the runs the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs would need to defeat Chouteau 1-0 to celebrate Senior Night on Monday, Sept. 16.
The sixth victory of the season came with good pitching by senior Macy Robertson and good play behind her in the field.
The Lady Bulldogs got out of a couple of jams when Chouteau got runners into scoring position, but the defense came through to halt the rallies.
Robertson and fellow senior, Jessica Lord, gave their thoughts about their careers on the Wagoner diamond.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Robertson said.
When asked about her softball future, Robertson had a simple response.
“This is it,” she said.
Lord, who plays second base, offered a similar response.
What did she like about playing softball?
“Everything!” she said. “I love the players. I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t have this team.”
What about Lord’s future after playing two years on the varsity level?
“This is it,” Lord added. “I plan on becoming an accountant, travel and live life.”
Wagoner played powerhouse Hilldale on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and lost 11-1 before going to the Adair Tournament for three days of competition.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first Adair test against Quapaw by a 9-2 count. They played again on Friday and were scheduled on Saturday as well.
Wagoner played at Locust Grove on Monday, Sept. 23.