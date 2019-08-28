Record setting wide receiver Blake Lair and defensive lineman Jesse McDermott anchor a hard-working set of seniors ready to provide leadership to a Coweta Tiger team that will feature lots of young talent as the season progresses.
Hit hard by defections since last school year, the Tigers are regrouping around talented players who have been waiting for their opportunities on the gridiron.
Running back Piper Pennington and proven defensive tacklers Blake Garman and Jonathan Fadeyev are ready to guide the younger attack team as they work under new defensive coordinator Macklyn Chermack and veteran assistant coaches.
Offensive linemen, center Rex Shieldnight and right tackle Chandler Wheeler, return as starters and Coach Josh Moses feels their experience will be a great anchor for the younger linemen.
Joining the Tigers this season is Zaden Skinner who will compete after sitting out his junior season due to his transfer.
Senior Career Statistics
Blake Lair – 63 receptions, 1,217 yards, 21 touchdowns (record).
Piper Pennington – 53 carries, 163 yards, 2 touchdowns; 2 catches, 69 yards.
Jesse McDermott – 92 tackles (83 unassisted), 9 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries.
Blake Garman – 64 tackles (57 unassisted), 7 tackles for loss.
Jonathan Fadeyev – 51 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 sacks.