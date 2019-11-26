Central Intermediate School in Wagoner was the site of some competitive free throw shooting on Nov. 5 when local youth participated in the 2019-2020 Hoop Shoot Contest sponsored by Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838.
Competing students each shot 25 free throws, with hopes of besting one another for top honors.
“With the help of the physical education teachers at Teague Elementary, Central Intermediate and Wagoner Middle School, 244 students participated in the preliminary rounds,” said Lodge member Betty Cox. “Thirty one students advanced to the local finals and only 22 participated, but what a great group of children!”
Winners in the final round were Cade McClure and Mi’elle McNack in Division 1 for students ages 8-9, Cayden Merrell and Kylee Richardson in Division 2 for students ages 10-11 and Jashua Owens and Brinlee Farrar in Division 3 for students ages 12-13.
Winners of the competition will now advance to the Northeast District Hoop Shoot planned Jan. 11, 2020 in Sapulpa.
“The Wagoner Elks Lodge wishes the winners the best of luck,” Cox said. “We would also like to thank Ms. Orton for opening the building for the finals.”