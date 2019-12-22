Teams are still needed to compete in the Holiday Winter Classic basketball tournament planned Jan. 3-4 by the Coweta Dugout Club. The tournament is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 7t grades.
Organizer Todd McCoy said there will be five divisions for both boys and girls by grade, and at least four teams are needed in each division for the division to make. Entry fee is $100 per team with a three game guarantee. There will be paid officials.
All proceeds will benefit the Coweta Baseball program to help fund travel to the Gulf Shores Classic Tournament and for improvements to the ball field.
McCoy, who ran the successful 3C Sports Ministry for 16 years, said the tournament is for league and recreational teams only. No AAU teams will be competing.
Confirmed to play so far are:
- 3rd Grade Boys - Coweta Hot Shots. Three more teams are needed.
- 4th Grade Boys - Skiatook Bulldogs, Coweta Elite and Verdigris Razorbacks. One more team is needed.
- 5th Grade Boys - Ballerz, OK Trojans, ,Coweta Tigers and NEO Rampage.
- 5th Grade Girls - Coweta White Hot Shots. Three more teens are needed.
- 6th Grade Boys - Four teams are still needed.
- 6th Grade Girls - Tigers, Tigers (Orange), Aftershock and Tropics.
- 7th Grade Boys - Hornets. Three more teams are needed.
- 7th Grade Girls - Coweta Tigers. Three more teams are needed.
Deadline for entry is Monday, Dec. 30.
For more information or to register a team, contact Todd McCoy at 918-529-1878 or via email at toddmccoy@kw.com.