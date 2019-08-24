There is still time to sign up for the 2019 Tour de Cowtown planned Saturday, Sept. 14 in conjunction with the 45th Annual Coweta Fall Festival celebration.
Tour de Cowtown is a premier bike ride in Coweta that hosts everyone from experienced and novice riders to family riders simply wanting some active family time. There are distances to fit everyone's riding interest.
The ride is sponsored by the Coweta Rotary Club and Coweta Chamber of Commerce and begins at 7 a.m. There are four routes to choose from — a 5-mile Family Fun Ride and rides of 32K (19.88 miles), 48K (29.82 miles) and 100K (62 miles).
Organizers say no roads are being closed off for the organized distance ride and participants will go on their own at their own pace. There will be rest stops along the way where riders will be welcomed by enthusiastic supporters who will cheer them on along the route.
"Cow has been out and about all over Green Country looking for just the right people for Tour de Cowtown. After many miles and many meetings, we've figured out we want you!" Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said.
"These rides coincide with the Coweta Fall Festival, complete with carnival rides, fair food, live bands and even a parade," Allamby continued. "This truly a one-of-a-kind event that your entire family can enjoy - even without a bike.""
Entry fee for the Tour de Cowtown is $45 per person which includes a T-shirt. Those who register by Sept. 1 will be guaranteed their particular shirt size. Proceeds will go back into the community through various Rotary and Chamber projects.
To learn more, call 918-486-2513.