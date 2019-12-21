District 4A-3 in football was already one of the best in Class 4A, but will get even tougher in the 2020 season.
Tradition-rich Skiatook, that played in Class 5A for the last 14 years, will rejoin 4A-3 and replace Tulsa McLain. McLain moves to District 4A-4, according to preliminary football alignments released by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Skiatook, who has the same Bulldog mascot as Wagoner, competed in 4A-3 from 1996 to 2005.
Skiatook went 6-4 last season and missed the playoffs for only the second time in six years. Skiatook was Class 5A State runner-up in 2014.
For the next two years, 4A-3 will now include: Bristow,
Catoosa, Cleveland, Grove, Miami, Oologah, Skiatook and Wagoner.