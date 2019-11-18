Coweta Athletics is expanding its softball program with the support of school administration. This coming spring, a slow-pitch program will be re-established, doubling the time the Lady Tigers can use to sharpen their skills and compete under Head Coach Desiree (Booker) Hall.
When the decision to drop that sport was made years ago, the team was not coached by the varsity softball coach and had fallen to a non-competitive position. With the excitement shown by Coach Hall, the Lady Tigers should really be able to use the program.
It has been pointed out often that programs which repeatedly compete in the state tournament have and actively use spring slow-pitch in their overall scheme of improvement.
“My amazing administration at Coweta has approved us to add slow-pitch to our program. I am so excited to get more practice time with our girls together,” Hall posted on social media. “Anytime a girl can be on a softball field getting better, I want it! It will not mess up swings.”
“Two of my All State slow-pitch girls were also two of my better fast-pitch girls and one was an All Stater for fast-pitch,” the coach continued. “Base running, reading a ball of the bat, defensive skills, confidence at the plate, live situations, seeing balls down and creating power in your legs are just a few things off the top of my head that it helps.”
Hall said more than anything, she gets to watch her girls be competitive and on the field together again.
“I love that I had so many of my fast-pitch girls down to play,” Hall noted. “I’m thankful to our administration for supporting our vision for our program and to the girls for wanting to play some more ball with Coweta Softball!”
Hall is building a schedule for Spring 2020 with starting date to be in March.