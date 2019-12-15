Wagoner’s Jaden Snyder won an All-District 4A division title when the district’s football honors were handed out recently.
Snyder was selected Special Team MVP for his role as a returner, field goal and extra point kicker.
District champion Bristow walked off with seven major awards, including Coach of the Year.
Bulldogs Drew Mills and Haeden Schoolcraft were spotlighted as Special Recognition Athletes. Both players were injured early in the season, but Mills was able to return for the playoffs.
Wagoner had three players earn All-District honorable mention. They were: Jamon Davis, Marcus Newton and Jaydn Marshall.
The 10-3 Bulldogs were the only team in 4A-3 to reach the semifinals.
4A-3 All-District Team
Overall MVP: D.J. Overstreet, Bristow
Offensive MVP: Zac Wright, Oologah
Defensive MVP: Luke Miller, Bristow
Special Team MVP: Jaden Snyder, Wagoner
TE of Year: Cole Bucholz, Grove and Travis Rogers, Oologah
RB of Year: Jake Boomer, Bristow
WR of Year: Jaylon Otero, Catoosa
OL of Year: Jackson Satterwhite, Miami and Bonner Pennington, Oologah
DB of Year: Jaden Fullbright, Bristow and Kai Sarwinski, Grove
LB of Year: Anthony Lucky, Grove
DL of Year: Kaden Hanna, Cleveland and Austin Cliff, Bristow
Kicker of Year: Patrick Lupp, Bristow
Special Recognition Athletes: Drew Mills, Wagoner; Brennan Davis, Oologah; Haeden Schoolcraft, Wagoner
Coach of Year: Brett Jones, Bristow
All-District Honorable Mention (Wagoner only): Marcus Newton, Jadyn Marshall, Jamon Davis