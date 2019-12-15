2019-11-06 wcat-senior night03 (copy)

Wagoner’s Jaden Snyder jumps over a defender en route to a 57-yard TD return off a McLain free kick near the end of the season. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner’s Jaden Snyder won an All-District 4A division title when the district’s football honors were handed out recently.

Snyder was selected Special Team MVP for his role as a returner, field goal and extra point kicker.

District champion Bristow walked off with seven major awards, including Coach of the Year.

Bulldogs Drew Mills and Haeden Schoolcraft were spotlighted as Special Recognition Athletes. Both players were injured early in the season, but Mills was able to return for the playoffs.

Wagoner had three players earn All-District honorable mention. They were: Jamon Davis, Marcus Newton and Jaydn Marshall.

The 10-3 Bulldogs were the only team in 4A-3 to reach the semifinals.

4A-3 All-District Team

Overall MVP: D.J. Overstreet, Bristow

Offensive MVP: Zac Wright, Oologah

Defensive MVP: Luke Miller, Bristow

Special Team MVP: Jaden Snyder, Wagoner

TE of Year: Cole Bucholz, Grove and Travis Rogers, Oologah

RB of Year: Jake Boomer, Bristow

WR of Year: Jaylon Otero, Catoosa

OL of Year: Jackson Satterwhite, Miami and Bonner Pennington, Oologah

DB of Year: Jaden Fullbright, Bristow and Kai Sarwinski, Grove

LB of Year: Anthony Lucky, Grove

DL of Year: Kaden Hanna, Cleveland and Austin Cliff, Bristow

Kicker of Year: Patrick Lupp, Bristow

Special Recognition Athletes: Drew Mills, Wagoner; Brennan Davis, Oologah; Haeden Schoolcraft, Wagoner

Coach of Year: Brett Jones, Bristow

All-District Honorable Mention (Wagoner only): Marcus Newton, Jadyn Marshall, Jamon Davis

Tags